Lima Rotary Foundation awards more scholarships to non-traditional students

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Non-traditional students got some help from the Lima Rotary Foundation to continue their education.
The foundation awarded fourteen $1,000 scholarships during the weekly meeting. The scholarships go to adults that have decided to go back to school and get a post-secondary education that will help them in life. Tiana Myers is using her scholarship to follow her dream to go to Rhodes to become a nurse.
"I have kids and my son was pretty ill when he was an infant, and it's just always inspired me to want to help and do better," says Tiana Myers, going to Rhodes for nursing. "It helps me beyond belief because you know when you are in school you can't work a full-time job. So every little thing helps, I'm honored, thank you to Lima Rotary Club."
The Rotary Club has been giving out non-traditional scholarships for over 20 years. So far they have given out $935,000 in scholarships.