Lima Rotary gets a lesson in environmental law

The Lima Rotary Club heard more about environmental law at their meeting on Monday afternoon.
Russ Decker, the special projects manager for Nutrien, gave an overview of what environmental law does for the planet, including preventing and controlling pollution in water and air, and protecting endangered species.
Decker says it's important for the public to understand what these laws are and hopes that future generations will keep them up.
"I look at the progress that we’ve made just in the last 40 or 50 years, with clean air, clean water - we’ve had huge progress since those laws went into into effect," said Decker. "I challenge today’s generation to do the same thing for the next 40 years, and it’ll be striking to see what the world looks like."
The Rotary Club chose this topic to discuss in honor of Earth Day, which was back on April 22nd.