Lima Rotary hosts Special Needs Christmas Party

Lima Rotarians hosting a Christmas party for a group of special kids. For nearly 100 years, the club has hosted a Special Needs Christmas Party.
This year around 32 kids between the ages of 5 and 14 years were invited to come have some fun. There were activities and presents for the kids. This long-standing tradition not only means a lot to the kids but also to the Rotarians that put on the party year after year.
“We do a lot of giving back to the community. But this one really hits home because it is for the children,” says Demi Burden from the Lima Rotary Club. “We are really starting with the youth of our community, and I think it is a good way to spread good Christmas cheer and teach our little ones it’s a good thing to give.”
Students from Liberty Arts Magnet also performed some Christmas songs to entertain the guest at the party.