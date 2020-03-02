Lima Rotary learns about Coins for the Congo

Fifth graders from Waynesfield-Goshen had the chance to tell the Lima Rotary Club about the project they've started to help children in Africa.
Recently we told you about the students' Coins for the Congo project, with the goal of building a well for a school in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This started after the students read a book about a girl in Africa who spends the day walking two hours back and forth to get unclean water for her family. On Monday, the students revealed to the Rotary Club that they have raised $10,000 out of their $15,000 goal.
Seeing these students wanting to help others, all on their own accord, is something the superintendent of Waynesfield-Goshen says makes him proud.
"These young kids really want to help others, they were motivated and they really put in a huge amount of work in this," said Chris Pfister. "We’re going to help these children in the Congo, we’re going to get a well for them, and they’ve really done a huge amount of work."
If you would like to donate, you can drop a check off at the school, made out to Waynesfield-Goshen school and put "Coins for the Congo" in the memo line.