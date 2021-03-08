Lima Rotary Looking at Golden Apple Award in recognition to local teachers

The Lima Rotary is looking into a program that would recognize the hard work of local teachers.
Monday, they heard about “The Golden Apple”. A project that the Findlay Rotary Club has been doing for 31 years to promote and highlight teachers in all grade levels. The club thought it was important to let the educators know their efforts are seen.
Wayne Korpics Lima Rotarian, formerly from Findlay Rotary goes on to explain, “Well I think the teachers are overlooked many times. They don’t get the recognition they deserve and I think this program is a great way of bringing forth the great things that they do in their classroom each and every day.”
Lima Rotary is just starting to discuss the Golden Apple project and if they will institute it into their club.