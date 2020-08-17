Lima Rotary receives update on amphitheater project

The Lima Rotarians got an update on the amphitheater project that is ongoing in downtown Lima.
Just over $1 million have been raised so far; their goal is $1.25 million. While things on the construction side have been put on a slight delay due to the pandemic, the behind the scenes work has been going on as scheduled, with a few new features in the plans for the final project.
"What started out to be just a small theater stage that we were putting up, now it’s turned into a place where plays can happen, the Lima Symphony Orchestra or the Lima Concert Band can play, so this is going to be a really cool facility," said Tracie Sanchez, past president of the Lima Rotary Club. "There will be costume changing rooms and restroom facilities, it’s really expanded into something spectacular."
The project is expected to be shovel-ready in the next 30 to 60 days. There are currently a few businesses that will be making their donations soon.