Lima Rotary uses annual Christmas auction to give back to Lima

The Lima Rotary Club hosted their annual auction event which includes silent and live auctions to raise money for the Rotary Foundation. Items up for bid were things like a fire pit, a ride with the Lima Police Department, as well as spending a shift with an officer. Wine was also donated to be auctioned off. The money raised goes right back into the Lima community in various ways. It's how the club has made donations and scholarships throughout the year.

"We've spent over, I would say, $750,000 in the lifetime of scholarships that go out to unconventional students," Catheryn Sarno said, a rotary member. "So if you're an older student and you're returning back to college, you're eligible for one of our scholarships. And we always encourage everyone to apply for those."

Sarno thanks the community for its continued support of the Rotary Club.

