Lima's first ever ALS Walk

Derry Glenn hosted the first meeting for the Lima ALS walk on Thursday at the UNOH campus.

The ALS Central & Southern Ohio Chapter in Columbus has come to Lima to start the city’s first-ever ALS walk. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease is a progressive and fatal disease that affects the brain and the spinal cord. UNOH is hosting the walk and Aaron Matthews, the baseball director at the school, has decided to rally up the team to participate in the walk.

“It’s a celebration day. It’s not a day of sadness," says Matthews. "It's a day to come out and, you know, to celebrate those whether you've lost them of you're currently fighting with them, they aren't alone in the battle.

The walk is on May 9th at the UNOH campus. To register, visit http://web.alsa.org/site/TR?fr_id=14250&pg=entry. All proceeds from the walk will be used to further support ALS treatment and research. 

 

