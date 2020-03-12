Lima's first ever brewery location is also being considered as a new historic site

The newly formed Lima Historic Preservation Board held their first meeting on Thursday to consider a new historic site.
The building at 330 North Central Avenue holds a lot of history for the city and will continue its legacy as the first-ever brewery in Lima. What used to be Sealts Wholesale Grocery is now an empty, boarded-up building. The board agreed on the building’s historical significance as a past economic powerhouse in Lima and having it officially named a historic structure will help preserve that legacy.
“I think that’s part of the catch, is people like to be in old spaces," says Robert Nelson, developer of the Brewery Project. "If you look at Old City Prime, you look at the Met, people walk in, they look at the tin ceiling that’s still original, that was pressed in Delphos, and it help tells the story.”
The City Council will vote on Monday to see if the building will become a historic structure.