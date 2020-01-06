Lima's newest city council members are officially sworn in

Two of Lima's newest city council members have officially been sworn in. Lima Second Ward Councilman Tony Wilkerson and Fourth Ward City Councilwoman Peggy Ehora were sworn in at the city council meeting.
Wilkerson was sworn in with his wife and Ehora with her husband. After that, they got the chance to be a part of their first city council meeting. They both admit it was a little nerve-wracking, but are grateful for the help of the council and look forward to serving their wards.
“The council as a whole did a wonderful job of relaxing me just prior to that and they did a nice job of how we do things and what protocol looks like,” said Wilkerson.
“I’m so excited to be here and I’m just humbled and privileged to serve not only the folks in the fourth ward but the folks in the city of Lima,” said Ehora.
Unopposed city council president John Nixon and sixth ward city councilman Derry Glenn were also re-sworn in. In addition to the official swear-in, city council also passed an ordinance for a 50 percent tax abatement for an Elizabeth Street apartment complex.