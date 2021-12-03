Lima Salvation Army accepts bell ringing challenge from national commander

The Lima Salvation Army takes on a challenge issued by the national commander.
The challenge has officers from each chapter collect money at a kettle during a four-hour period. Major Deb Stacy was outside Sam's Club from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, collecting donations from customers. She says they hope to raise enough money to continue to serve families in the local community for Christmas and for 2022.
"The best part is that the money raised in Lima-Allen County stay right here in Lima-Allen County so we can continue to give back, not only at Christmas time but 2022. It's our biggest fundraiser of the year so it helps us in the year to come," said Major Deb Stacy, Lima Salvation Army. "We service between 500, 700 families during the Christmas season just alone, not counting all the families that we service every month."
Contactless digital fundraising is also available for you through Kettle Pay on the Salvation Army's website.