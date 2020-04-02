Lima Salvation Army asking people not to drop off physical donations

No physical donations are being accepted at the Lima Salvation Army but monetary donations are to help them through a lack of money-making events during the coronavirus outbreak.
Due to the coronavirus, they are not accepting any new donations. Not knowing how long the virus can stay on materials like metal, glass, and cloth, they have been instructed to not take donations. This is has been put in place to protect not only employees but the public as well. This will also affect the rummage sales they have as a supplemental funding source.
Major Debbie Stacy explains, “As you can see our garage is full and we can’t have a sale right now because we can’t have people congregating. So, that puts a burden on us as well as the community. We would appreciate people not dropping things off by the doors and not leaving them outside. Because again, our staff has to pick those up and put them somewhere. We love no place to put them and for their safety, we don’t want to interact with items right now.”
The Salvation Army is continuing their Monday boxed food pickup and Sunday evening meals outreach services. Both are being done as a drive-through grab and go at this time.