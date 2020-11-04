Lima Salvation Army continues to take applications for Holiday Assistance Program

The Lima Salvation Army wants to make sure anyone needing assistance this Holiday season can get it.
Wednesday (11/4/20) was the last in-person day to sign up for their Christmas Assistance Program. This year with all the concerns with the virus they have been doing “by phone” applications as well. They say the numbers are averaging around what they normally see and that concerns them. They believe there are more people out there needing help because of COVID and may be hesitant to call for assistance.
Family Services Director Angela Long explains, “The phone applications have been very steadily busy. We’ve been trying to call back as much as we can. We do want to see more call in and we can do an application over the phone or we can make an appointment for you to come in one on one when nobody else is in the building.”
Long asks people not to wait until the last minute to call as supplies could be low. You can call 419-224-9055 extension 212 to set up an appointment.