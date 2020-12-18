Lima Salvation Army enters last week of Red Kettle Campaign

With less than a week to go the Lima Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is closing in on their goal.
Bells will be ringing through Christmas Eve collecting money to help sustain the army’s year-round missions. A portion of the dollars raised go toward the Christmas assistance program the majority goes into programs such as rent, utility, and food assistance along with after school programs for children. Even in this year of uncertainty support for their mission seems to have stayed strong
Paul Downing, Operations Manager with the Lima Salvation Army had this to say, “The thing is people understand when there’s a crisis. That they try, they go beyond, the help, they reach out and find that little extra to help somebody else. And that’s what’s so great about our community, they do that.”
Downing says they are about 90-percent to reaching their goal of 125-thousand dollars. He also says they have spaces available if you would like to ring a bell before Christmas.