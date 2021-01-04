Lima Salvation Army exceeds 2020 Red Kettle Campaign goal and hopes to help more people

Thanks to the hard work of volunteers and the generosity of the community the Lima Salvation Army met their Red Kettle Campaign Goal.
Not only did they meet it, but they also exceeded it. The 2020 goal was $125,000 and the kettles brought in $135,000. The Salvation Army saw 220 volunteers donating more than 1,000 hours ringing the bells. Salvation Army officials say they are thankful for the community’s support, especially during the pandemic. The dollars raised will go back out into the community helping people in need with rent and utility assistance along with food and social services.
Paul Downing, Operations Coordinator with the Lima Salvation Army, explains, “The need does not go away. It doesn’t change. We’re in a new year but we’re still in the pandemic. People are still struggling; people are still in need and so the extra dollars will just help. Help us help other people and more people.”
If you are in need of assistance you can call the Lima Salvation Army at 419-224-9055 extension 216.