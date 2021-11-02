The Lima Salvation Army is offering one more chance to sign up for Christmas assistance.
The agency understands the added stress the holidays can bring to a family already struggling to make ends meet. Tomorrow (Wednesday) is the last chance for anyone to sign up. The program is not just for toys for families with kids, but it also provides food for anyone that meets the criteria.
Major Debbie Stacy explains, “We also supply a food bank box while we have been able to, thanks to the blessings of the community, to be able to provide more than just their Christmas meal. So, they will have a little but extra while the kids are home.”
You must live in Lima/Allen County to apply and bring the items listed on your screen to complete your application. Hours are from 9am to Noon and 1 to 3pm Wednesday.