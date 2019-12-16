Lima Salvation Army prepare gifts for families

After a whole month of collecting toys, the Lima Salvation Army is now just days away from granting many wishes. Staff and volunteers have been hard at work the past couple of weeks putting together bags for families.
These bags are filled will toys and clothing items for children. So far they have put together a little over 600 bags and have about 900 bags left to meet their goal. All of these items have been donated by businesses and people in the community. Those involved with preparing these gift bags say they truly enjoy giving back.
“I’ve just found it extremely rewarding, but more so it is awesome that there is such a wonderful organization that provides these toys for children who would otherwise have nothing,” said Linda Berger, a volunteer.
“We want to bring a little joy, we want to bring a little love, and we know it’s not all about gifts, it’s about Jesus but at the same time just as God gave us Jesus we want to be able to give to others as well,” said Deborah Stacy, the Lima Salvation Army major.
The Lima Salvation Army plans to have all 1500 bags finished by Wednesday night. Families will pick up them up on Thursday.