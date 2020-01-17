Lima Salvation Army provides so much more than Christmas assistance

With the help of the community, one local non-profit has reinvested more than a half a million dollars back into the community helping those in need.
Each year, the Salvation Army puts a value on the donations they receive to assist people in the Lima area. With in-kind donations, the value of assistance for 2019 was just over $500,000. The report lists 15 services they provide including 2,500 people receiving food assistance, 782 with financial assistance, 975 back to school bags and nearly 3,000 with Christmas assistance. The Salvation Army recognizes they can’t do this without your help and your investment is making a difference.
Paul Downing, Operations Coordinator at the Lima Salvation says, “The return on investment is kids get Christmas. People are able to stay in their home. A child gets a meal after school that they probably couldn’t get. They (kids) get some physical education. They are able to spend energy in the gym you know. It’s just a variety of things like that.”
The Salvation Army provides a multitude of services year-round and you can make a donation at any time to support their mission.