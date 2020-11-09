Lima Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign underway

The Salvation Army has kicked off their biggest fundraiser of the year and are hoping people will support their mission.
The annual Red Kettle Campaign started Monday, November 9th, and will run through December 24th. This year’s goal is 125-thousand dollars wit that money supporting not only the Christmas Assistance program but all the programs the Salvation Army provides to the community.
Paul Downing, Operations Coordinator for the Salvation Army explains, “This is the one time we have to really go out and push and make the money we need to make to do these services and programs we provide. We wouldn’t be able to do that and we need the publics generosity and help to do that.”
Downing says they do need volunteers to ring bells. You can call 419-224-9055 extension 211 to schedule a time to help.