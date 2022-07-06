Lima Salvation Army welcomes two new captains to help local community

Charity and Phillip Bender will serve as the new officers at the Salvation Army of Lima. The two say that they are looking forward to connecting with the community and seeing what God has in store.
Their first objective will be to return programs to the area that were canceled due to COVID.
"We really like to start on the kid's program having kids come back in. Because of COVID, it shut everything down," said Phillip Bender. "Everything got shut down. We did have, they told me they had many many different programs that were going on here, because of COVID it shut it down. We just want people to know that we are open back up, we're ready to those programs, hoping to do those programs in the fall.
The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers for their Christmas in July event.
"If they are interested in volunteering and ringing the bell, this is the best time if they don't want to get cold," said Charity Bender.
"Yeah, they can practice now that way they are ready for winter, if they like to ring them again in the wintertime, hopefully they do," added Phillip.
The Christmas in July event runs from July 11th through the 30th at all Chief Markets and Kewpee locations.
