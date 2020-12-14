Lima School Board urges lawmakers to pass school funding reform bill

The Lima City School Board is urging lawmakers to pass a school funding bill.
A resolution was presented during Monday's Lima City School Board meeting. The resolution declares the support of the Lima City School Board, Administration and Employees for the Ohio Senate to pass House Bill 305 or Senate Bill 376 before the end of this year's legislative session.
The bill, if passed, would create a new school financing system.
The board states that the school district relies on state funding, as 80% of the school budget comes from the state level.
The board also points out that House Bill 305 and Senate Bill 376 would promise additional state revenue for schools and relieve some of the burden for the cost of that high-quality education from property taxpayers.
An emergency designation has also been attached to the resolution. The resolution was presented to the school board by Lima City School's Superintendent Jill Ackerman.