Lima Schools collaborate with Ohio Attorney General on school safety

The Ohio attorney general and Lima City Schools have collaborated to roll out a program to keep schools across the state, safe.
Lima schools have been doing threat assessments for years, but with the help of the Ohio attorney general, a free curriculum will launch statewide providing everyone with the resources. The program is a proactive approach to stopping acts of violence like school shootings. It consists of resources to create an assessment team and a ten-part video series to train staff members. This is just one phase that administrators think will expand with time.
"It's not a disciplinary thing and I think that's something people really -- you hear the word threat assessment and you immediately think something really bad," Nate Garlock said, director of safety and security for Lima City Schools. "And that's not the goal of this. The goal is to get in front of something ahead of time before it becomes really bad. And we can start connecting with services and different agencies. And we can really get kids things that they need before something really happens."
The Spartan Health Center was involved in the collaboration.