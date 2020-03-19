Lima schools rolls out phase two plan for students during COVID-19 shutdown

Lima City Schools has announced their plan for phase two during the COVID-19 school closure.

After Thursday, teachers will start to work from home and continue to interact with students online Monday through Thursday. For the next two Mondays only, students can pick up grab and go food for the entire week. Food pantries will only be open on these Mondays as well. You are discouraged from going to more than one school for food. To limit contact, no more hard copies of work will be handed out, but teachers will try to remain in contact with those without internet access.

"We're asking parents to kind of step up at home," superintendent Jill Ackerman said. "If you don't have that actual--if you're running out of hard copy school work, read. Certainly read, you can do some mathematics at home. There's just a lot of opportunity for cooking and measuring. It's a good time to teach your kids how to do laundry. Just try to make things at home educational experiences for them."

Security will monitor all schools at all times. This plan will get the schools through March and then be reassessed.

 

