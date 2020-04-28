Lima Schools to add another food distribution day to schedule

Lima City Schools announce some changes to their food distribution schedule.
Starting Monday, May 4th, the schools will be handing out two breakfasts and lunches on Mondays, and three breakfasts and lunches on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The district added another day of food distribution to provide better quality food and more perishable items.
The schools are also looking ahead to their summer meal program once the school year officially ends. "We will continue that straight through," said Lima City Schools superintendent Jill Ackerman. "The grab-and-go works well; we’d like to have them on-site, but if we can’t, the grab-and-go will work well, and we'll continue to do that just like we always do."
Exact details on the summer meal programs will be announced by the district at a later date.