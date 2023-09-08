September 8, 2023 Press Release from the City of Lima: The City of Lima recently submitted two requests to the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) for funding that will reduce vehicular and train conflicts in the city. With multiple railroad tracks cutting the city in quadrants, and over 80 at-grade railroad crossings where vehicular traffic must wait for crossing trains, Lima’s train traffic has a significant impact on vehicular transportation for citizens, visitors, local businesses, and first responders.
If awarded, the first request for $24 million would fund a railroad underpass at the intersection of Cable Road and the Chicago, Fort Wayne, and Eastern tracks, allowing vehicular traffic unimpeded access through the area.
The second request for $1.2 million is Phase II of a previous project initiated by the City of Lima through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) DriveOhio project that brought together Spectrum Enterprise and US Ignite to research, develop, and implement a proof of concept that helps mitigate train traffic issues through the use of integrated technology. Combining a multifaceted sensor solution, where camera and radar inputs are both fed into an edge-processing unit that leverages Artificial Intelligence and computer vision technology to detect a train crossing, data is captured regarding the train’s speed, length and direction of travel. The information is then used to display in real-time the current status of the intersection and predict outcomes, including when the train will arrive at the next crossing and how long the crossing will be blocked. Additional funding would allow for further development and deployment of the technology that has proven to be very beneficial to Lima’s 911 Call Center in directing emergency vehicles around blocked crossings.
The outcomes of these grant requests are still pending.