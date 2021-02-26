Lima Senior Agriculture Education students raise money to get principal to kiss a calf

It’s something you don’t see everyday but Lima Senior Agriculture Education students brought a newborn calf to school.
It was the culmination of FFA week and students raised money for which principal would kiss a cow. The honor went to Lima Senior High Principal Fran Mort. She gave the 4-day old male Holstein a kiss right between the eyes. She was happy to oblige in support of a good cause.
Lima Senior High School Principal Fran Mort explains, “Well it’s a great thing to raise money for the West Ohio Food Bank. Everybody deserves to eat, and they have been very good to our communities. Our kids thought they would have a fundraiser for this, and it’s actually been very fun. As you can see, I have new cowboy boots for this.”
Agriculture Education Instructor Danial Maltsbarger adds, “We’re almost nearing $100 dollars and we’re going to team this up with another activity we’re starting here shortly. The students are going to selling hats that say Agriculture, Essential from Day One. And we’re going to donate all the proceeds from that fundraiser in addition to this one to the West Ohio Food Bank.”
It was also dress like a farmer day today. The Agriculture Education Program is one of a dozen Career Technical Education programs offered through the Lima City Schools.