Lima Senior bringing back live performances with musical revue this weekend

Lima Senior is welcoming live performances back with a musical revue.
It is called “All Together Now!” and the Spartans are just one of 2,500 groups putting on the revue worldwide this weekend. The revue is made up of select pieces from a variety of shows like Matilda, Guys and Dolls, Willy Wonka, and Mamma Mia. The past two years, the students have had to do virtual performances, but now with a live audience, they will be sharing what the pandemic was like through the voice of 15 different Broadway shows.
“It is designed to tell the story of our collective you procedure through the pandemic. Through the low points to the high points, to our excitements to our disappointments, and we end with you can stop the beat,” says Beth Bartels, theater teacher Lima City Schools. “Which is apropos of all of our experiences. You really can’t stop us. “
Lima Senior High School’s Act Too Drama Club will present Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, in the Lima Senior Auditorium.
Tickets will be available at the door. The cost is $6 for adults and $4 for students and senior citizens.