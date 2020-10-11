Lima Senior choirs perform for Sacred Spaces Concert

Lima Senior vocal groups took the stage for their annual Sacred Spaces Concert Sunday afternoon.
The Spartanaires, Masterworks, and Meridian choirs performed for a live audience. Normally this concert would be held at a local church, but this year the Civic Center was chosen so that the audience could social distance.
The director of arts for Lima City Schools says that while the students have streamed their performances recently, this particular concert is a special one.
"Although the virtual performances are very exciting, there’s nothing that can replace the reflection of a live audience responding to your work - so this is a very exciting experience for our students this year," said Kristin Lee.
A freewill offering was accepted at the doors in lieu of admission prices.