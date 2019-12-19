Lima Senior DECA members host Jingle Bell Rock Out party for Unity students

Some students in Lima got a Christmas celebration, but also got lessons you wouldn't normally learn in a classroom.
The Lima Senior DECA community giving project members hosted a Jingle Bell Rock Out Christmas party for students at Unity Elementary school. Each elementary student was paired with a senior student through the program and enjoyed the celebration together. The senior students set up several different stations for kids to rotate and play through. As much fun it was for everyone, it's also a learning experience for the seniors.
One that they recongize that they can do a lot in their own community," said Melissa Donald, DECA advisor. "They can give back in so many ways and it's not just financial, there's a lot you can do with your time."
One senior, Lexi Williams who is the project lead, says she also hopes the kids learn something from their mentors.
"It's an early Christmas and we get to be role model for students and teach them that Christmas is about joy and coming together," said Lexi Williams, project lead.
Each elementary student also got to take home a gift given by the senior that they were paired with. This is part of their Big Spartans Little Spartans mentoring program that is in partnership of Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio.