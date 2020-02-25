Lima Senior DECA students hosted their first-ever Career Readiness Fair. At the Career Readiness Fair, people got the chance to work on their resume, do mock interviews, and learn more about local job opportunities.
There were several different area corporations represented. This is event is a part of the DECA’s Spartan STEAM Career Readiness Project. Through this event, DECA hopes to help juniors and seniors, as well as adults, enter into the workforce.
“Having the ability to get that opportunity to further themselves is like what we’re really trying to focus on like professional help anywhere, job opportunities, resume building,” said Xylon Payne-Greeno, a senior DECA student.
“It’s allowed them to do some event planning, allowed them to make connections and network themselves and just through putting the event on it’s been a great authentic learning experience for our students,” said Chrissy Hood, the DECA advisor.
This is an event that Lima Senior looks to do again in the future.