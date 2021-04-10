Lima Senior FFA students offer maintenance service on lawn mowers Saturday

Lima Senior High School FFA students completed a project to help area residents prepare to cut their lawns.
Students spent Saturday providing maintenance to lawn mowers at the Welding garage located at the high school. Area residents were able to drop off their lawn mowers while students got to work in making sure they are in top shape to mow lawns this spring.
The maintenance plan includes oil change, blade sharpening, new spark plugs and deck wash.
The event is part of the students' Supervised Agricultural Experience project.