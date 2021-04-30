Lima Senior FFA students participate in City of Lima Arbor Day Observance

Students in the Lima Senior High School Agricultural Education and FFA program assisted the City of Lima with their Arbor Day Observance.
The students finished the planting of two Crimson King Maples on the school grounds just south of the baseball diamond. The FFA members say the planting of the trees goes hand in hand with the organization's mission.
Lima Senior High’s Future Farmer of America’s Vice President Zachary Zwiebel explains, “One of the things we learn in FFA is being a good steward of the environment. There’s no better way to be a good steward of the environment than to participate in Arbor Day and planting trees. There’s no way to hurt the environment by planting trees so this is a great way for us to help out.”
The Crimson King is known for its burgundy color in summer and brilliant gold leaves in the fall. They are perfect shade trees reaching heights of 35 to 45 feet and having a 25 to 30 feet breadth.