Lima Senior High prepares for homecoming

Lima Senior High School is kicking off homecoming week with some fire.

The Lima Senior students and football team were out Wednesday evening celebrating the beginning of homecoming week. Cheerleaders led the students in cheers as the football team lit the pallets of wood on fire. The event was a way to bring the students to have some fun after a year of having COVID and hopefully a return to normal.

Monique Bolden English Language Arts Teacher, Lima Senior High said, “I think that this is great, especially a year with COVID and to be able to come out and celebrate, especially with this bonfire and just looking forward to the football team getting back out there. All of the precautions we’ve had to take and to be able to celebrate this upcoming 2021-2022 school year, especially homecoming.”

Homecoming court will be announced shortly before the football game against Fremont Ross at 7 p.m. on Friday.

