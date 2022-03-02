Lima Senior High School history teacher using current events in Ukraine to engage students in discussion

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not just a topic of discussion for adults but for students as well.
A Lima Senior High School history class is taking time to digest and understand the events taking place a world away. Topics like nuclear weapons and the occupation of cities are all very adult topics that they are tackling. The class is currently studying World War II and are seeing similarities and are concerned about what will happen as the Russian invasion continues.
Freshman Kaiesha Anderson says, “All the threats that Russia is making against the Ukraine is like trying to scare them if you want to say, but like the whole nuclear idea of being put out. That’s scary not only to Ukranians but to us. Because if Russia decides to try and get Lithuania and Poland those are a part of NATO then we have to go to war.”
Austen Davis is also a freshman and had these comments, “It is quite frightful for a lot of people, including myself but it’s actually pretty interesting to learn about what’s going on in every part of the world in general.”
Catherine Walker is their teacher and says, “We’ve talked about Russia and the Russian Revolution, we can relate that. We’re talking about World War II, we can relate to that. And they’ve done a really good job relating that and understanding that we have these commonalities as they’ve said history is repeating itself, unfortunately. So, it’s really awesome to see and exciting to see these young citizens coming about.”
They all say it is exciting to learn about history as it is happening.
