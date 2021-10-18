Lima Senior High School receives grant from Alpla

A local company is giving back to the community and STEM Programs.
Alpla Inc., a company that produces plastic bottles for everyday use presented a grant to Lima Senior High School Monday afternoon for $10,000 that will be used in science classes. This grant will be used to teach students about environmental conditions in and around Lake Erie. It will include hands-on studies of soil and water quality, species diversity, and invasive species of fish and insects in the lake with the help of the Ohio State University Stone Laboratory, to engage students with science and possibly interest them in a career in STEM in the future.
Jeff Dye, Plant Manager, Alpla Lima Plant said, “The STEM program is important to continue to educate kids with math and science and engineering items so that hopefully they stay in the Lima area and continue to grow here and can move into manufacturing jobs that we have right here in Lima.”
Joel Steinmetz, science curriculum team leader for Lima City Schools said, “They’re going to get the opportunity to do things they’ve never done so things that we can talk about and study in class but when they go to the Stone Lab they are going to be able to get on a boat, get in the water and really do some things that are pretty exciting.”
The dates have not been finalized for the trips, but they will take place before the end of the school year.