Press Release from Lima City Schools: Lima Senior High School Sophomore Nevaeh Fletcher will be part of this year’s Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition.
Her glass necklace art piece called “Forget-Me-Not” will be on display in Columbus later next month. Fletcher’s piece is believed to be the first from Lima Senior to make it to the final state exhibition.
In its fifty-third year, the selection of student work for the exhibition begins on the regional level. With more than 8,000 regional entries, just over 1,000 are selected to be entered to be judged at the state level. Fewer than 350 earned the Governor’s Award of Excellence and will have work in the exhibition.
Fletcher’s piece will be on display in the James A. Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus from April 23 to May 18. There will be an awards ceremony April 23 at the Riffe Center, Capitol Theater.