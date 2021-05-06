Lima Senior High School students recognized for their academic achievement Thursday

Lima Senior High Students were awarded for their diligence and hard work throughout a different school year.
On Thursday the school held an honors program in order to recognize students who have made Honor Roll all three quarters as well as students who were named Student of the Month throughout the school year.
The ceremony was live-streamed so parents could see their children get recognized for their academic achievement.
A selection of awards were also kept a surprise from some students. These students from each grade level received top awards in math, social studies, language arts, foreign language, art, and music. A junior and senior also received career tech awards.
The following students received the surprise awards:
English: Ariana Custer, Emma Hipsher, Laziah Williams and Cecilia Suarez.
Math: Jay’lah Frazier, Addison Delph, Paige Bartels and Gabriella Brayton.
Social Studies: Annamarie Hawk, Jadah Evans, Evelyn Williams and Josephine Shauf.
Science: Xavier Duckett, Matilda Nelson, Torious Owens and Ryan Utendorf.
Spanish: Naomi Fike and Samya Wright
French: Elsbeth Nelson and Noah Phillips.
Career Tech: Tyneiha Owens and Grace Beck
Art: Alivia Crow, Trinity Vezina, Jai McGee and Emily Fronzaglia.
Music: Ethan Snow, Joshua Wells, Shivana Breaston and Josephine Williams.