Lima Senior host final FAFSA help meeting for students and families

Lima Senior High School hosted its last federal student aid help meeting of the year for students and families. Parents and students were busy filling out their electronic FAFSA forms.

Alongside them were representatives from area colleges who helped walk them through the process. That included transferring IRS information and getting FAFSA IDs. The Bluffton University director of financial aid says free programs like these are important because it helps students get everything in by the deadline.

“A lot of colleges and universities have priority deadlines,” said Lawrence Matthews, the Bluffton University director of financial aid. “Some of those are May 1st. Some are much earlier so the sooner the better. You don’t want to leave money on the table if you could have otherwise been eligible.”

If you would like more information about FAFSA meetings you can call Lima Senior at 419-996-3043

 

