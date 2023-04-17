Lima Senior student wins Lima Rotary's 4-way Test Speech Competition

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The winner of the Lima Rotary's 4-way Test Speech Competition raises awareness of women's health issues and why they need to be talked about more.
As part of the speech competition, students across Allen County could pick their own topic, but then apply the Rotary's 4-way test to that topic. Lima Senior's Madeline Emerick won the competition with the topic of the stigmatization of women's health, after seeing the debate growing across the country on women's anatomy, and bodily autonomy. She spoke about how misinformation and the lack of knowledge of women's health issues has led to it becoming a topic that is rarely talked openly about, which could be dangerous for women.
"We don't want to talk about women's anatomy. We don't want to talk about, you know, menstruation, cramps, infertility issues, and that causes a lot of the rumors to spread and people to make assumptions about things and not necessarily make the decisions in the best interest of other people," says Madeline Emerick, 4-Way Speech Contest Winner from Lima Senior. "So, I really wanted to apply the Rotary Club 4-way test to the stigmatization and show that if we actually start talking about it and we make it a normal thing to kind of express, things can get better from there."
Emerick got a cash prize from the Rotary Club for winning the speech competition, which had its highest number of participants ever this year.