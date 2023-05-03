Lima Senior students' artwork on display at Allen County Museum

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Museum is currently displaying the work of Lima Senior art students.
Wednesday night was the opening reception of the "Visual Energy" art exhibit. The exhibit features projects from students in grades 9 through 11, from masks and sculptures to self-portraits and jewelry.
Teachers say exhibiting their students' work boosts confidence and encourages them to continue studying art. Many students taking courses in the arts learn skills that can carry over into several different kinds of careers.
"It's important for our students to be exposed to different materials that they could potentially use in everyday life. Like plaster if you work in construction, working with photography nowadays, that can actually lead to a potential job in the future," said Taylor Michel, an art teacher in the Lima City School District.
You can visit the "Visual Energy" exhibit during the Allen County Museum's regular business hours.