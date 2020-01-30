Lima Senior students learn the importance of soft skills in the workplace

Lima Senior Career Tech students learning the importance of communication is to landing a job.
“Soft Skills” increase your employability according to industry professionals. Recruitment representatives from Crown Equipment out of New Bremen speaking with students about self-awareness, empathy, professionalism, and communication which are all “soft skills”. They say being a team player, looking out for your co-workers, and being committed to the company are something they look for in potential employees along with your “hard skills”.
Regional Recruiter Matt Jones says, “What’s important are the technical skills, yes, obviously but that’s why you got hired and get the job. The soft skills are vastly important, its, I've got a graphic I use, it's 85% of job success is due in large part to well developed soft skills.”
These Lima Senior students are members of “SkillsUSA”, a national career and technical organization preparing students for the work world.