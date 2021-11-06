Lima Sertoma's 65th Annual Pancake Day

The Lima Sertoma Club had the parking lot of Lima Senior packed with people waiting to be served pancakes Saturday morning.
For the past 65 years, the Lima Noon Sertoma Club has been holding their Annual Pancake Fundraiser. On Saturday, they sold and boxed over 40,000 pancakes to the community. The club says it’s something they love doing every year, and the support they get from the community really makes a difference in their organization.
Marty McCaslin, a member of the Lima Noon Sertoma Club says, “It’s heart-filling. Quite a few times already this morning people have come up and said, ‘here, keep the change.’ That tugs at my heartstrings. I appreciate that and it shows the love that we have here for our community. We take care of ourselves, we don’t rely on too many people outside of the Lima area.”
Most of the money raised will be given away to various programs and organizations throughout the year, with their summer speech and hearing program being the main recipient.