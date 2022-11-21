Press Release from the Lima Seventh Day Adventist Church:The Lima Seventh Day Adventist Church on Spencerville Road held its second annual Community Thanksgiving Award Service on November 19. The program recognized 13 outstanding officers, volunteers, and community leaders and 8 organizations serving the Lima community, including the Lima Fire Department, The Lima Police Department, Our Daily Bread, Lima Rescue Mission, Habitat for Humanity, Bradfield Community Center, Family Promise, and Bittersweet at Betty’s Farm. The full list of community awardees was:
1. Lima Fire Department..................................Kendall Harrod
2. Sgt Chris Sprouse...........................Lima Police Department
Lt. Aaron Rode ...............................Lima Police Department
3. Randy Kimpel..............................................Our Daily Bread
8. Mary Jane Mullenhour.........................Achievement Award
9. Jerry Hunt………......................Bittersweet at Betty’s Farm
Members and friends of the church who have shown dedicated service to leadership in ministry over the years were also recognized. They included Laura Simons, Keith Shaw, and Phillip Thorman. The pastor of the church, Pastor Carl Brooks, thanked the recipients for the outstanding work they were doing in the community and encouraged them to press on even though sometimes their work may go unnoticed. The Lima SDA plans to make this service an annual event at each Thanksgiving season.
