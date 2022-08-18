Frisbee Disc Golf Generic
Mihajlo Maricic

Press Release from the American Heart Association: LIMA, OH – Lima Shawnee Middle School is kicking off the year strong! The Middle school will receive a new Frisbee Disc Golf Course for students and community members because of a grant through the American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge™.

 “This will allow students to learn a new sport that they can take home to their families,” says Rachel Rumbaugh, the Physical Education teacher at Lima Shawnee Middle School. “With the golf course being available outside of school hours, families can enjoy time together while being physically active.”

