Press Release from the American Heart Association:LIMA, OH – Lima Shawnee Middle School is kicking off the year strong! The Middle school will receive a new Frisbee Disc Golf Course for students and community members because of a grant through the American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge™.
“This will allow students to learn a new sport that they can take home to their families,” says Rachel Rumbaugh, the Physical Education teacher at Lima Shawnee Middle School. “With the golf course being available outside of school hours, families can enjoy time together while being physically active.”
Lima Shawnee Middle School has been involved in the Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™ for eight years. They’re one of 64 schools across the country to receive funding to extend school wellness programs. The grant is part of the Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™ school-based programs that provide age-appropriate curriculum to educate students about healthy living.
“Meeting kids where they are on their path to a healthy lifestyle is critical to the mission of the American Heart Association as we know that healthy habits in childhood help support long-term health,” says Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, the AHA’s Chief Medical Officer for Prevention. “It is our intention that these grants help our valued Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge schools supplement resources to enrich the physical and mental wellness of their students.”
With deep roots in physical activity, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge have expanded beyond the gym to meet the needs of today’s youth and educators as science has proven the strong connection between physical and mental health. Kids Heart Challenge offers a variety of physical activities to get elementary students’ hearts pumping, such as dance, basketball, or jumping rope, paired with a digital mission to learn life-saving skills such as Hands-Only CPR™.
Funds raised by Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge participants support the American Heart Association’s scientific research and outreach programs, paving the way for improved health outcomes for healthier communities. Schools are encouraged to register now for the 2022-2023 school year. The program provides grant funding twice a year, mid-school year and year-end, to provide resources in real-time to students. Since the grant program began in 2019, over a million dollars has been granted to schools to support projects that make schools healthier.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.