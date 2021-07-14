Lima showcases trees for NW Ohio Urban Forestry Conference

Lima is showing off what they have growing to make the community better.
Officials from 19 counties came to the city Wednesday for the Northwest Ohio Urban Forestry Conference. The group traveled to the Children's Garden, the rooftop garden at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, Faurot Park, and Woodlawn Cemetery. Along the way, they learned how trees affect the mind, body, and health of the residents of Lima. When it comes to trees, a lot of people don't really know what it takes to get them to thrive in an urban environment. So, the conference offers other communities the chance to see what is effective around Lima.
"So, when we get trees and tree canopies growing it is really near a miracle in urban spaces,” says Stephanie Foster-Miller, Regional Urban Forester. “So, there are good ways of doing it and there are some not so effective ways of doing it. So, we like to show off the good ways."
As part of the tour, they also learned about the Oak Wilt disease affecting some area trees and what can be done to prevent it.