Lima Sister Cities Association has a busy fall schedule of events planned

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Sister Cities Association is gearing up for a busy fall with a visit to Harimacho, Japan to wrap it all up.
The organization was formed in 1997 when an agreement was signed between the two cities to become Sister Cities. Since then they have been working on bridging the gap in cultural differences by sending delegations to Japan and receiving delegations here in Lima. At the end of October, 11 people, including Mayor Sharetta Smith and Fire Chief Andy Heffner will be making the trip. This will be the first adult delegation heading over since before COVID.
"We were careful, we didn't want to send people on planes overseas and possibly expose them to disease. So, it's time for us now to pick up where we left off and we're going to do a lot of new things. We're improving our Japanese garden. We're going to have more exchanges going. I think they will be coming next year. We haven't set a date yet but it looks that way. The future looks bright
On September 30th they will participate in the Lima Multi-Cultural Festival. They are looking for volunteers to help at their Japanese Garden on October 7th. There will be a viewing of "War Bride" a documentary of Lima Sister Cities member Keiko Hahn at Lima Senior High. And on October 21st they will be holding their early Walk-a-Thon Fundraiser. You can learn more about the group and their upcoming events at https://www.facebook.com/LimaSisterCities.