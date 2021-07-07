Lima Sister Cities Association holds fundraiser dinner

One local organization held a fundraising dinner Wednesday evening.
The Lima Sister Cities Association held a dinner followed by an auction at Old Barn Restaurant & Grill. They auctioned off items to the highest bidder with all the proceeds going towards the organization and to update the Japanese Garden on Eureka Street. The president of the organization said they are looking to add new signage and possibly looking at adding a pergola exhibit, but the event is not just about fundraising.
Matthew Neeley, President of the Lima Sister Cities Association said, “Events like this is great for multiple factors. It does help keep the upkeep and the beauty of the garden going but it also helps give outreach to the organization for people who might not have known we existed.”
The organization sends a group to Japan every other year. You can find more about them and their goals on their website, http://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/399/Limas-Sister-Cities.