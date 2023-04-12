Lima Sister Cities Association is inviting everyone out to the Cherry Blossom Festival this Saturday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Sister Cities Association is inviting the public to come out and enjoy the gift they received from Harima-cho, Japan.

Lima Sister Cities Association is inviting everyone out to the Cherry Blossom Festival this Saturday

This Saturday afternoon they will be holding a Cherry Blossom Festival at the Japanese Garden, with activities and music. The city received nine trees from their sister city in 2002 to put in the garden to help share their culture and beauty with the people of Lima. The Sister City Association maintains the garden and hopes the cherry blossoms will be on full display this weekend for people to enjoy.

Lima Sister Cities Association is inviting everyone out to the Cherry Blossom Festival this Saturday

"And the reason the Japanese celebrates them so much is that they are very poetic about it, that the cherry blossom is sort of a symbol for human life," explained Sandra Liechty, Lima Sister Cities Association. "It blossoms and it's beautiful, delicate beauty for a short while and then falls to the ground, so our life is kind of like a cherry blossom. So live, eat, drink, sing, dance, enjoy it, because it is fleeting."

If you would like to celebrate the cherry blossoms, the festival is this Saturday at the Japanese Garden at the corner of Eureka and Elizabeth Streets. It will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and there will be live music, games, and activities. Organizers suggest you bring your own chair to enjoy the event.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.