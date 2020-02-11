Lima sixth ward councilman hosts town hall to address gun violence

More than 50 people attended the Let's Come Together to Stop the Violence Town Hall meeting at New Hope Missionary Baptist church. This meeting was held in response to the recent gun violence in Lima.
On January 20th, Danielle Jackson was shot and killed in the parking lot behind Pappy's Lounge. Then on February 4th, Terell McGraw, Devontae Upshaw, and Timothy White were shot and killed at Levels Lounge. Within 24 hours of that shooting, the Lima Police Department investigated two homes that were shot at. Lima six ward councilman Derry Glenn says he knew something had to be done.
“It was a lot of people crying out saying please Derry do something,” said Glenn. “Get with the people here in the community here. Help us bring peace and harmony in our great city.”
Through the town hall meeting, he planned to do just that.
“We all gone come together and get a plan together to show the people of Lima do we care about them,” he said. “We do care about downtown but we care about our community too.”
At the meeting, Glenn and others mentioned solutions like getting families involved in strengthening family programs, adult job placement programs, and different activities for the youth. Area pastors also talked about the great things God can do for the city. Concerned citizen Ray Magnus says he hopes to see the city pull together to help fix the gun violence in the city.
“Let’s go ahead and work on this problem to find out the systematic problem of there’s so much violence in Lima and see if we can come up with some solution to some way help put a stop to it,” said Magnus.
Glenn says this meeting is one of many others that he will have until they come up with a solution. He says he truly wants to see change in the city.
“We can’t continue to just sit around and talk about it at city council,” said Glenn. “We got to be about it. We got to show this community we care about them.”