Lima City Schools South Science and Technology Magnet School garnering recognition from the Ohio Department of Education.
For the third year in a row, the school has been named a "High Progress School of Honor". South earned an overall "B" on the last state report card by showing gains in combined math and reading proficiency along with serving 40% or more economically disadvantaged students. Administrators credit their success to their faculty, the curriculum, and their ability to connect with the students.
Principal Chad Fallis says, “A big focus is on building those relationships with the students. It’s what we do weekly in P.D. that we reflect on helping kids that have had traumatic experiences and we can reach them about improving lesson plans about finding ways for kids to engage in materials so they can learn and grow and continue on their success path.”
South is one of only two schools in Ohio to receive the honor three straight years.